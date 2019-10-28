October 31

Annual Halloween Parade

Sponsored by Boonville Lions Club. Entrants meet at the corner of Main and Morgan streets at 5:45 p.m., parade starts at 6 p.m. Costume judging will take place at the LSE parking lot, 736 Main St.

Trunk or Treat

5-7 p.m. at Ashley Manor Care Center. Please enter by the North entrance and exit out the South drive. Come all ye goblins and ghosts!

November 2

Vendor & Craft Show

at the 1st Presbyterian Church, 417 Vine St., Boonville, 9 a.m. -2 p;.m. Come and enjoy over 20 vendor booths to start your holiday shopping. Raffle items available from all vendors. Home baked goodies and food concessions.

Chili Supper

5-7 p.m. at New Franklin United Church of Christ. Quilt Auction at 5:30-6 p.m.

November 10

St. Mary’s Parish Annual Fall Dinner, Auction and Festival

11 a.m. -4 p.m. at St. Mary’s School, 501 Third St., Glasgow. Raffle, Craft Corner, Country Kitchen, Booths, Bingo, Religious Items, Games for all ages. Auction at Knights of Columbus Hall at 5 p.m.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Pantry Schedule

The food pantry is available on Tuesday of the first full week of the month from 8-10:30 a.m. Thursday of the second full week of the month from 6-8 p.m. Saturday of the third full week of the month from 9-11 a.m. Located in the former MFA building on Water St., Boonville. Call Chuck Harris for more information 660-537-2183.

OATS Transit Schedule for Cooper County

OATS Transit, a Missouri based transportation provider, is pleased to announce the following schedule for your area:

KatyFlyer In-Town In-Town Boonville: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. To schedule a ride for In-Town Services Boonville, call 660-882-2366 24 hours in advance. Fares in-town: $2 each way.

From Cooper County to Columbia: 1st & 3rd Wednesday each month

To Boonville from: Bunceton, Prairie Home, Blackwater, & Pilot Grove- 1st, 3rd & 4th Thursdays each month

To schedule a ride on the above routes call the OATS Transit office at 800-269-6287. Fares apply.

OATS Transit provides transportation for the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens. For more information about how to ride, please visitwww.oatstransit.org, and click on the Bus Schedules tab to see the schedule for each county.

Please include the following information for your non-profit event: date, time and place. Submissions must include a phone number and contact person.

Menus and admission prices are not printed in the area calendar. We also do not include information about business events or rummage sales. Information can be emailed to production@boonvilledailynews.com or dropped by the office at 412 High St., Boonville.