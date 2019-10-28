Eight area veterans received quilts in a ceremony Sunday at the Boonville Knights of Columbus.

The local chapter of Quilts of Valor sewed the quilts for the veterans. The ceremonies are held at least once a year to honor local veterans. The Quilts of Valor Foundation was started by a Gold Star mom to show gratitude to veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Carol Kyd, who made two quilts for Sunday’s ceremony, said she got involved in Quilts of Valor through the Missouri Honor Flight. Many of the recipients come through the honor flight, she said. Veterans can be nominated or apply to receive a quilt.

The veterans who were honored with their first quilts on Sunday spanned several branches of service and conflicts:

Fourth Class SPC Mike Bonney, U.S. Army, served as a machine gunner on convoys in Vietnam from 1967-1968. Fourth Class SPC Mike Griffy, U.S. Army, who received a Purple Heart during his service as a Military Police Officer in Iraq. Lt. Col. Royce Hudson, U.S. Army, served for 20 years in the infantry including in Vietnam and Korea. He received a Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars of Valor during his service. Second Class Seaman Harold Schnetzler, U.S. Navy, served as a cook in Korea Cpl. Joe Segari, U.S. Marine Corps, served as a Hawk Missile radar technician in Vietnam, from Oct. 1966 to May 1968. Ron Smith, E4, U.S. Army, served in an Engineer Battalion in Chu Lai, Vietnam from 1968-1970, and as a welder in Korea. Petty Officer Rick Zimmerman, U.S. Navy, served as an equipment operator and truck driver in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait. A member of the Naval Construction Battalions, or Seabees, Zimmerman built a hospital during his service.

SSG Ron Anderson, U.S. Air Force, received a new quilt to replace the one he received in a ceremony in 2013, which was lost in a fire. Quilts of Valor worked off a photograph of Anderson’s quilt to make him a new one with the same pattern.