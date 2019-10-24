The Boonslick JROTC air rifle team heads into their bye week with a 1-2 record after cadet Maggie Smallwood shot just 8 points shy of the school record and led the team to their first victory of the season last week.

The Boonslick team, composed of cadets from the Boonslick Technical Education Center’s JROTC program, shot its highest combined score of the season with 885 points to top Cypress Lake JROTC.

Maggie Smallwood shot a 251, the highest individual score of a Boonslick cadet in three matches this season. Jadzia Pacenza (215), Allison McGuire (212) and Gavin Gately (207), all contributed to the team score, which combines the team’s four highest individual scores. Each had their best score of the season so far.

Smallwood’s score was her personal best and was only 8 points shy of the school record of 259, set last year by recent Boonville High School graduate Kangi Raiti, the team’s coach SFC Todd Straw said.

The 0-2 Cypress Lake JROTC from Fort Myers, Florida, is coached by Sergio Ortega. They compete with the Boonslick team in the Distinguished Division of the Orion National Air Rifle League, a national league for high school and junior rifle club teams. The clubs compete in virtual matches, where each shoots separately and the targets are scored virtually with an electronic scoring system.

Teams compete in a three-position air rifle match, with each athlete shooting 10 shots from each position: prone, standing and kneeling. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10 points.

The Boonslick team has a bye this week in the Orion league, and will face the Loveland JROTC from Loveland, Colorado, next week. The Loveland team is currently 1-1 and has posted scores of 893 and 863 this season.

The team will take its bye week to travel to Topeka West High School in Kansas for a shoulder-to-shoulder match hosted by the Topeka West High School Army JROTC, Straw said. The Boonslick team is one of two from mid-Missouri competing in Topeka, along with the Missouri Military Academy, he said.