The Riley Equine Center is holding a fundraising chili supper and pie auction on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Knights of Columbus hall.

The dinner of chili, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and dessert, will start at 5:30 p.m. The pie auction will start at 7 p.m., including various pies and other desserts.

The November fundraiser raises money for Bonnie Riley’s equine therapy center to offer scholarships to the people who take part in its therapeutic riding programs, center assistant Kathleen Washburn said. The center serves children with mental, physical and emotional challenges, or who are facing a major disruption in their life. Many of them come from families with low incomes, so the center provides scholarships so they can join the program, she said.