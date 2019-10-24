A group of Jaycees is working to re-form a chapter to serve the Boonslick area, and are holding an informational meeting on Tuesday.

Abbi Benjamin and Curtis Robertson are asking anyone aged 18-40 who lives in Boone, Cooper or Howard counties and wants to give back to the community to see what the Jaycees are about. They are hosting a comeback event at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Maggie’s Bar and Grill.

Benjamin has been involved with the Jaycees in Jefferson City, where the group hosts trunk or treat, shop with a cop and other community events. The Jaycees also seek to help young professionals build leadership skills, including through the JCI Leadership Academy. Members also develop leadership skills through networking and running community projects, she said.

The meeting will be informational, letting people know about the Jaycees and what they hope to do in the Boonslick, she said. The incoming Jaycees state president will be available to answer any questions.