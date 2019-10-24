Halloween is here, and there’s no shortage of family-friendly fun to be had in Cooper County. Here are a list of Halloween events in and around Boonville. If you have an event that wasn’t featured here, email bcrowley@gatehousemedia.com so we can add it online.

Boonville Lions Club Halloween Parade

The Boonville Lions Club will host its annual Halloween parade starting at 6 p.m. on Halloween. The parade will begin at the corner of Morgan and Main streets, and will go south on Main Street to Laura Speed Elliott Middle School.

There will be costume judging in six categories, with prizes awarded in each category: Up to 2 years old, preschool, kindergarten and first grade, second and third grade, fourth and fifth grade, and band members.

Spooky Night at the Museum

The Boonville Visitor’s Center and Rivers, Rails and Trails Museum are hosting Spooky Night at the Museum for the second year. Tourism director Katie Gibson said there have been several changes from last year, including a new haunted maze and escape room in the museum basement.

The maze and escape room take children on a journey through a haunted cave to find Daniel Boone’s lost gold, and Gibson said it’s great for children older than 6. It’s not scary in a gory way, but it will be dimly lit and there are narrow passageways and some uneven steps, she said.

The museum will also have trunk or treating and activities in the upstairs portion of the museum. There will be a passport of activities to complete, like interacting with historical reenactors including Hannah Cole, a riverboat captain and a railroad engineer.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Riley Equine Center Halloween Party

The Riley Equine Center is hosting a Halloween party this weekend.

Bonnie Riley’s equine therapy center will have a bounce house, face painting, hot dogs to eat, marshmallows to roast, and a haunted trail from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the equine center, 17244 Doyle Road, Boonville.

The haunted trail will be a walk down a lighted path through the woods, with halloween decorations and people dressed in scary costumes, the center’s assistant, Kathleen Washburn said. The trail will be appropriate for all ages, including children, she said.

The price of admission will cover the costs of the activities and food, including hot dogs and chips.

Unlimited Opportunities Trunk or Treat

Unlimited Opportunities will host its third-annual trunk or treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30. It will be held at 1620 W. Ashley Road.

YMCA 4th Annual Family Halloween Event

The free event at the Boonslick Heartland YMCA upstairs gym will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween, and will include games, face painting, popcorn and drinks, arts and crafts, a bounce house and more.

Prairie Home Fire Department

The Prairie Home Fire Department will be hosting a Halloween Safe Haven with hot dogs, chips, drinks, hot cocoa, coffee, and of course, candy for all the trick-or-treaters (and their parents) on Oct. 31. Just stop by the Fire Station (next to Ellis Bakery) from 6 p.m. until 8 or 9 p.m. for a fun Halloween tradition. Follow the Prairie Home Rural Fire Protection District Facebook page for more information.

Bunceton Trunk or Treat

Trunk or Treat in downtown Bunceton will begin at 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. on Halloween evening. Check out what the businesses of Bunceton and City Hall has in store for your trick or treaters.

Bunceton Lions Club Halloween Dance

Bunceton Lions Club is bringing back the Halloween Dance on Oct. 26, from 8 p.m. until midnight, with a costume contest at 9:30 p.m. Nick Ray will DJ. Admission for children 4 years and under is free. Canned soda will be sold and adults over 21 can bring their own beverages.

Bunceton School of Terror

The Bunceton School of Terror is open for two more nights, Friday and Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. Expect expanded woods and new characters each night. The School of Terror set a new attendance record last Saturday.

Hosted by the Bunceton Community Betterment Association, the haunted school is on South Vine Street in Bunceton.

Pilot Grove Trunk or Treat

The Pilot Grove Elementary School will be hosting a trunk or treat for its students from 1 to 2:45 p.m. on Halloween day. It will be held in the main parking lot by the school.

Karen Esser, Sarah Kuschel, Nancy Kixmiller and Brendan Crowley contributed to this report.