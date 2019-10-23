A federal trial for a Columbia man accused of trying to buy chemical weapons material online using Bitcoins has been postponed again and is now set for December in Jefferson City.

District Judge Roseann Ketchmark will preside at the jury trial Dec. 2 for 42-year-old Jason William Siesser, who is charged with attempting to purchase toxic poison to use as a chemical weapon. His trial had been scheduled to begin Monday.

Charging documents show Siesser had two relationships with women end and wrote fictional stories exacting revenge on ex-girlfriends prior to attempting to order online dimethyl mercury, a highly reactive, flammable and colorless liquid. Federal agents set up the delivery of a harmless substance in August 2018 at Siesser’s home and arrested him after he signed for the package.

Authorities said there was no danger to the public.