Bunceton High School social studies instructor, Belinda Thompson, reported, "On Oct. 10, 2019 select Bunceton High School students attended the Youth Leadership Summit at State Fair Community College in Sedalia hosted by Vicky Hartzler, the 4th District Representative. There were close to 200 students from over 30 high schools around Missouri's Fourth Congressional District attend to learn about what it means to be a leader. They heard from two great speakers who are the definition of great leaders.

First they heard from Dr. Pat Ivey, Associate Athletic Director for Student Athlete Health and Performance. Dr. Ivey spoke about the important ‘F's to success’: having faith, supportive friends and family, the fire to chase your dreams, the ability to face your fears and focus on what you want to accomplish, and not forgetting to have fun along the way.

They then heard from Major General Donna Martin, the Commanding General for the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence at Fort Leonard Wood. The students heard from her on how she is responsible for the safety and well-being of over 80,000 men and women each year as she helps shape them into becoming leaders themselves. She also emphasized to the students to embrace failure as they chase their dreams, because while we all will fail at one point, how we respond to failure is what shapes our futures.

Bunceton had eight students in attendance: Alyssa Welch, Madelyn Myers, Abby Young, Maddie Brandes, Amaris Vaca, George Troupe, Justin Luster and Cara Bishop. We played trivia games and did a scavenger hunt as well as listen to two amazing speakers. This group was escorted by the National Honor Society Faculty Advisor at Bunceton High School, Belinda Thompson. Vicky Hartzler posed with each of the students for a picture as well as a group photo."

Zion Lutheran School had beautiful weather Sunday to host their 49th annual turkey dinner. Over one thousand people came from far and wide to get their fill of turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and sweet potatoes as well as an assortment of salads and homemade pies. The country store was full of homemade goodies to choose from and the silent auction had so many items to choose from that there was something for everyone. I was lucky to get out of the building with my pan of cinnamon rolls intact.

There is going to be a garden tractor pull Saturday at the southside of Bunceton's Castlewood Park. Weigh in begins at 2 p.m. with the pull starting at 3 p.m. There will be stock and hot stock classes, open classes, and kids classes. Classes may be added or deleted as needed with a $10 hook fee. All decisions made on the track will be final with pay back three places in each class. If a participant is under 16 years of age, a consent form is required. If you have questions, please contact Paul Strobel at 660-888-1446.

Chelsea Emde has announced, "Bunceton Lions Club is bringing back the Halloween Dance. It will be on Oct. 26 from 8 p.m. until midnight. DJ by Nick Ray. Admission for ages 4 years and under are free. Costume contest at 9:30. Canned soda will be sold. Bring your own adult beverages if you are over 21 years of age. Come on out for a good time."

Reminder from Cindy Barnett, "The School of Terror in Bunceton is open October 25th and 26th from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Concessions will be available, Expect Expanded Woods and new characters nightly. We look forward to seeing you in the School of Terror." These are the last two evenings for the year. A new attendance record was set Saturday.

Clarks Fork Lutheran Church is hosting a Fall Festival on Sunday. It begins at 11 a.m. with worship. The fun will continue until 4 p.m. at the Lutheran parsonage at 20211 Ellis Davis Road.

Trunk or Treat in downtown Bunceton will begin at 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. on Halloween evening. Check out what the businesses of Bunceton and City Hall has in store for your trick or treaters.

Pool Tournaments will be held at Stockyard Saloon in Bunceton on the first Saturdays of every month beginning in November. They will begin at 4 p.m. with registration 15 minutes before the tournament begins. Cash prizes given will depend on the number of entries and participants. Please contact Dylan Custer at 660-537-6259 for details.