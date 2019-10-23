The St. Joseph Catholic School students, staff, some parents and grandparents attended a field trip to Jefferson Farm and Gardens in Columbia that they just took. The weather was perfect for the hayride where they were drove around and were able to see sunflowers and corn growing and horses grazing in fields. The first thing that they did was go to the corn maze and play there. After eating a sack lunch, the older students went to the pumpkin patch where they learned about different kinds of corn, sunflowers, pumpkins, gourds, trees and bats. The younger students fed and watched the fish at a pond, checked out the butterflies in the butterfly house, played in the corn box and straw bales, pet goats and watched the chickens.