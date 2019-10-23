The Prairie Home Lions Club is having their Annual Smoked Turkey and Fried Chicken Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Prairie Home School Cafeteria. Children ages five and younger are free. The meal is “all you can eat” with carry outs available. All proceeds go to support projects in the community and school. The Lions Club will also be collecting old eyeglasses for “Lions Recycle for Sight”, so bring any old eyeglasses you may have. Don't miss this opportunity to have a delicious meal and help out the Prairie Home community.

The Prairie Home Garden Club met Oct. 16 at Patti Vonder Haar's on Splice Creek. The evening included a potluck meal with an emphasis on fall ingredients. Reed Vonder Haar cooked hamburgers on the wood stove in the outdoor kitchen. The focus of the evening was Patti's Place, a log cabin that is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream for Patti. Peggy Ann Eichen, Glenda Sells, Cindy Mallory, Kathy Oglesbay, Sue Denny, Linda Keith, Peggy Wright and Nichole LaChappelle were given the VIP tour of the cabin and its surroundings including a labyrinth. For more information about Patti's Place, go to http://www.pattisplacemo.com/. The November meeting will be hosted by Sue Denny and is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 14.

The Prairie Home Fire Department will be hosting a Halloween Safe Haven with hot dogs, chips, drinks, hot cocoa, coffee, and of course, candy for all the trick-or-treaters (and their parents) on Oct. 31. Just stop by the Fire Station (next to Ellis Bakery) from 6 p.m. until 8 or 9 p.m. for a fun Halloween tradition. Follow their Facebook page for more information. Look for “Prairie Home Rural Fire Protection District.”

Prairie Home hosted the annual CCAA Choral Clinic on Tuesday. Choir students from all over the conference will rehearse throughout the day and present a concert for the public at 7 p.m. The clinician will be Dr. Claude Westfall, director of Choral Activities and associate professor of music at Swinney Conservatory at Central Methodist University in Fayette.

Prairie Home School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Thursday for Parent Teacher conferences. Conferences will be from 1 p.m. through 7 p.m. Parents of elementary students will see teachers by appointment (if you still need to make an appointment, call 660-841-5296 or email your child's teacher). High School parents will be able to talk with their child's teachers in their classrooms. There will be a dinner break for the teachers from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. School will not be in session Friday.