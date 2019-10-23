A.T. Still University received the 2019 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education.

“We are humbled to be recognized for our hard work and commitment to growing diversity in our campus communities and providing access and opportunities to improve workforce diversity among the health professions for years to come,” said ATSU Associate Vice President for Diversity & Inclusion Clinton Normore.

ATSU will be featured along with 42 other recipients in the December 2019 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

ATSU is the first health professions university to be named a HEED Award recipient for three consecutive years. The award process consists of a comprehensive, rigorous application with questions relating to recruitment and retention of students and employees – and best practices for both – continued leadership support for diversity, and other aspects of campus diversity and inclusion.

“ATSU is very proud to receive this esteemed award for the third consecutive year,” said ATSU President Dr. Craig Phelps. “Our students, Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, and administration continue our deep commitment to becoming more culturally proficient, diverse and inclusive.”

INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine selected ATSU for its deep commitment to an educational and collaborative environment embracing cultural proficiency, according to a press release from the university. ATSU supports students who learn and serve in diverse, underserved, urban and rural communities across America.

“We take a detailed approach to reviewing each application in deciding who will be named a Health Professions HEED Award recipient,” said Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. “Our standards are high, and we look for schools where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being accomplished every day across their campus.”