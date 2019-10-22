The Boonville police and fire departments will accept unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Boonville Fire Department, 500 Bingham Rd.

Working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the departments will give the public its 16th opportunity in nine years to prevent pill abuse and theft by getting rid of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Liquids, needles or other sharp objects will not be accepted, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Prescription drugs can also be dropped off at the Boonville Police Department located at 401 E. Morgan St. any time before the event.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. Common methods for disposing of unused medicines, including flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash, pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 26 Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion website.

Other collection sites in the area are open at the same time, including:

California City Hall, 500 S. Oak St., California, MO Rock Bridge High School, 4303 S. Providence Rd., Columbia Hickman High School, 1104 N. Providence Rd., Columbia Harry S. Truman VA Hospital, 800 Hospital Dr., Columbia University of Missouri Student Center, 2500 MU Student Center, Columbia Ashland Police Department, 601 E. Broadway, Ashland Marshall Walmart, 855 S. Cherokee, Marshall