One of the nation's largest retailers is largely getting out of the fur business.

Macy's will phase out real furs — including fox, mink and sable — by February 2021.

Bloomingdale's, which is owned by Macy's, will do the same.

Both chains will also shutter their in-store fur vaults and stop offering fur repairs and related services, according to Boston TV station WBZ.

“Over the past two years, we have been closely following consumer and brand trends, listening to our customers and researching alternatives to fur,” Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said in a written statement obtained by WBZ. “We remain committed to providing great fashion and value to our customers, and we will continue to offer high-quality and fashionable faux fur alternatives.”

Shoppers will still be able, however, to find some fur products made from animals "ethically" raised for food, such as sheep and cows.

Together, Macy's and Bloomingdale's have almost 900 stores. Their decision to stop selling most fur products comes after a number of other chains have made similar moves.