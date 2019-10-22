Cadets from the Boonslick Technical Education Center’s JROTC program competed in their last Raider Meet of the year at Ft. Leonard Wood over the weekend.

The cadets made a one-rope bridge, low-crawled, simulated carrying a patient in a stretcher over 2 miles, ran a 5,000 meter race and completed an Army obstacle course, said JROTC instructor Maj. Dennis Meyer. The cadets didn’t win any medals, but they had a great time and great experiences, Meyer said.

“The competition was very physically demanding,” he said.

JROTC cadets across the country compete in Raider meets, which put them through physical challenges. They are similar to Ranger meets that college ROTC cadets compete in, but not quite as challenging or dangerous.

The cadets stayed overnight at the Army barracks at Ft. Leonard Wood, which hosted the event along with the Waynesville R-VI School District. They competed against 18 other teams from Missouri and Kansas. It was the last meet for two senior students: Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Black and Cadet Command Sergeant Major Steven Surratt, Meyer said.