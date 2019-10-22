Critical violations are violations that relate directly to factors that lead to foodborne illnesses. During recent restaurant inspections by the city of Independence, the following critical violations were found:

Seasons Classic Catering Services, 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected Sept. 28.

• Procedures were not followed to prevent contamination in packaged/unpackaged food. Raw chicken in cart next to and above lettuce.

Subway Sandwiches, 3850 S. Noland Road, inspected September 30.

• Warewashing sink was not set up properly. There was no sanitized water in basin.

Burger King, 16901 E. US 24, inspected Oct. 2.

• Manager noted not washing hands before putting on gloves. This was discussed and corrected on site.

• Time was not used properly as a health control. Cut onions found on make table with a life span of six hours. No records kept in store regarding time as control.

QuikTrip, 4740 S. Arrowhead Drive, inspected Oct. 2. No critical violations found.

Red Robin, 18810 E. U.S. 40, inspected Oct. 3. No critical violations found.

Cold Stone Creamery, 20140 E. Jackson Drive, inspected Oct. 7. No critical violations found.

QuikTrip, 4024 S. Noland Road, inspected Oct. 7. No critical violations found.

Golden Corral, 19120 E. Valley View Pkwy, inspected Oct. 8. No critical violations found.

Longhorn Steakhouse, 17800 E. 39th St., inspected Oct. 8. No critical violations found.

Cracker Barrel, 4110 S. Lee’s Summit Road, inspected Oct. 10. No critical violations found.

Epic Sports Lodge, 19310 E. 50th Terr. S., inspected Oct. 10. No critical violations found

La Bonita Market, 13605B E. 35th St., inspected Oct. 10. No critical violations found.

Minit Mart, 11715 E. US 24, inspected Oct. 10. No critical violations found.

American Legion Post 21, 16701 E. US 24, inspected Oct. 11. No critical violations found.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 18880 E. Valley View Parkway, inspected Oct. 11.

• Sink was used for purpose other than hand washing. Wiping cloth found in basin of hand sink.

Dairy Queen, 4045 S. Little Blue Parkway, inspected Oct. 11. No critical violations found.

Rodeo, 815 N. Noland Road, inspected Oct. 11. No critical violations found.