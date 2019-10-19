Two Boonville residents suffered serious injuries and two Fulton residents were moderately injured in a wreck Friday near New Franklin, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Timothy S. Chamberlain, 40, of Boonville was driving a Cadillac Escalade at about 1:50 p.m., traveling west on Highway 40 just west of the junction with Highway 5 when an eastbound Chrysler 300 driven by Carl D. Thomas, 86, of Fulton crossed the center line and struck the Cadillac. Chamberlain’s vehicle overturned several times in the accident, the patrol reported.

Chamberlain and his passenger, Sunny E. Allison, 39, of Boonville, were seriously injured and flown to University of Missouri Hospital by helicopter. Thomas and his passenger, Mary E. Thomas, 85, of Fulton, were taken by ambulance to MU Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.