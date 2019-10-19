A Boonville man was seriously injured Friday in a three-car accident just north of New Franklin, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Clarence W. Howery, 56, was driving south at about 3:40 p.m. on Highway 5 when his Chevrolet Silverado didn’t stop when two vehicles in front of him slowed for traffic at County Road 450. Howery struck a Volkswagen GTI driven by Samuel Bello, 18, of Lamont, from behind, and Bello, in turn, struck a Hyundai Tucson driven by Mia Burnes of Fayette.

Both Bello and Burnes were pushed off the highway by the impact, the patrol reported.

Howery was taken by ambulance to University of Missouri Hospital for treatment of serious injuries and Bello was taken to MU Hospital with moderate injuries, the patrol reported. Burnes was not injured.