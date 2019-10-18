The Haunted School opened for business with a Family Friendly night on Oct. 12. Regular scary school will be in session Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26 at the School of Terror on South Vine Street in Bunceton. The event is hosted by the Bunceton Community Betterment Association.

Teresa Bell said to let folks know that after Halloween, she will have a wagon beside the road for unwanted pumpkins.

Zion Lutheran School held its annual Turkey Dinner from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Zion Activity Center. It is a free will offering dinner. Michelle Widner shared some fun facts on their event page, such as that 900 pounds of turkey is prepared for this annual dinner each year. There will also be a silent auction with lots of cool items that have been donated by businesses to bid on. Some items for the silent auction are Bath & Body Works baskets, a Philips Sonicare professional sonic toothbrush that Dr. Thaddeus Stumph donated, a Skil 20V Drill Driver and Impact Driver kit donated by LaCrosse Lumber, a Milwaukee 2 gallon wet/dry vacuum donated by Mid America Testing of Tipton, Metabo HPT (Hitachi) 2" - 18 gauge brad nailer donated by Southern Carlson, a Zion Lutheran Vikings painted sign donated by Never the Same, a hand drawn picture of Zion Lutheran Church by Rosie Lenz, and a basket of homemade jellies and potholders by Kathy Moser.