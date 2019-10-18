The Boonville FFA Chapter held the Back to School BBQ on Sept. 18 at the Boonville High School Commons.

The event brought together FFA members and their parents for a meal, announcements of upcoming activities, and the ability to converse with one another and ask questions. It was the first meeting where the FFA members and parents could meet the officer team and hear the announcement of the new junior officers. Almost 200 people attended the Back to School BBQ.

Following the Back to School BBQ, there was a mandatory trap shooting meeting and mandatory WLC meeting. Both meetings provided parents and members information about the trap shooting team participation and planning for the leadership conference.

A meeting of the Boonville FFA Booster Club was also held. The Booster Club is a group of parents, alumni, and community members who come together to support the local chapter and community. If anyone is interested in being a part of the Booster Club, they can send an email to boonvilleffabooster@gmail.com.