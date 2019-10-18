Twelve people took part in “Stop the Bleed: Turning Bystanders into Lifesavers” training sponsored by Prairie Home Helping Hands 4-H on Oct. 9. Nurse Clinician Kassie Campbell, Centralia, gave the participants training in how to properly pack wounds and apply tourniquets. Trainees of all ages, including two in second grade, were Sheila Brown, Madison Brown, Cooper Brown, Miley Brown, Peggy Ann Eichen, Sage Eichenburch, Jenna Goff, Laura Herigon, Grace King, Earl Scheidt, Lori Scheidt, and Preston Scheidt. Helping Hands will be offering the training again in the spring.

The Prairie Home Cross Country team traveled to Russellville on Saturday, competing against 19 other schools for the Russellville Invitational. Savanna Tracy ran a 23:30, knocking 10 seconds off her best time and placing 16th. Allen Haslag ran a 21:50 for 75th place. Will Wright ran a 24:58 for 87th place. Gabe Turner ran a 25:44 for 88th place. Preston Scheidt ran a 31:22, beating his previous best by 2:30, for 93rd place. The next meet is Monday at Salisbury.

The Prairie Home Lions Club Annual Fried Chicken and Smoked Turkey Lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Prairie Home School.