Dozens of students went to the Boonslick Technical Education Center before the first bell on Tuesday to hear the first lecture in the Breakfast with Business at BTEC series.

Thirty-five students came to the BTEC at 7:15 a.m. to hear Tim Littekin and Myrna Bruce from First State Community Bank speak about financial literacy for people aged 18-22. Littekin and Bruce spoke about the importance of budgeting, avoiding high-interest credit cards and payday loans, BTEC Director Carri Risner said.

The talk was the first in the Breakfast with Business at BTEC, or 3B, Series. There is a different topic and speaker on the morning of the third Thursday of every month. Risner said responses to a post-session survey were overwhelmingly positive, and that students offered ideas for topics they’d like covered in future sessions.

Some ideas for future talks included filling out employment paperwork, including job applications and tax documents, different types of professional dress and when each is appropriate, how tattoos and body piercings could affect future employment options, figuring out if you can pay off student loans in the future, and how body language can relay positive messages in the workplace, Risner said.

Risner thanked Littekin and Bruce for taking the time to talk to the students, and First State Community Bank for providing breakfast for the students.