The Preschool through the fourth graders learned about fire safety from the Boonville Fire Department and the Pilot Grove Fire Department. The Boonville Fire Department showed a video about what to do when there was a fire at their house or school. All the students practiced how to get out of a smoky house and they also had homework to do that night as they wanted them all to go home and ask their parents where their designated safe place was if there was a fire at their house. This is the place they are to go to when the smoke alarm goes off and where they are to stay in case of a fire. The Pilot Grove Fire Department had Robbi Rentel and Ryan Lorenz talk to them about that and other fire safety items. They also let each student spray the fire hose.