The Boonville Silver Pirate Band earned second place among Class 3 bands for its field show performance at the Central Methodist University Band Day on Saturday.

The Silver Pirate Band also placed fourth in parade performance at the competition. A frosty morning gave way to a beautiful autumn day in Fayette, and the band showed how much they love to entertain and perform, said band director Kim Pirtle. CMU Band Day is the second and final competition for the Silver Pirate Band this season.

“Kyle Donnelly and I are very proud of these students for the dedication, desire to learn, and passion to share their music with others,” Pirtle said.