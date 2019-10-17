Boonslick Technical Education Center senior Alan McCarter, was elected and sworn in as Missouri DECA District 2 Vice President at the Fall Leadership Conference on Oct. 13 and 14 in Branson.

McCarter is the first DECA state officer to come out of Boonslick Technical Education Center since the Marketing program was re-established in 2014. DECA is an association of more than 219,000 high school marketing students around the world who are preparing to be leaders and entrepreneurs in business fields like marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

To earn his new role, McCarter completed a test on his general DECA knowledge, gave a speech on his qualifications and goals for the year, and was elected as the best candidate by other District 2 members.

McCarter's responsibilities will include helping to plan and organize the District and State Career Development Conference. He will also be in charge of creating and completing a district-wide community service project. He is also responsible for keeping all of District 2 up to date on information sent down from the state level.

Seven other BTEC DECA members traveled with McCarter to the Fall Leadership Conference: Brady Stock, Marshall Collins, Mason Ray, Shelby Campbell, Kayla Miller, Keira Saulter, all of Boonville, and Hannah Duncan, of Prairie Home.

All members completed in leadership and entertainment marketing workshops. They listened to keynote speeches from Kyle Willkom, The Hughes Music Show and Dan Meers, the Kansas City Chiefs mascot. After the presentations, Missouri DECA was treated to a special performance from the Hughes Music Show at the Hughes Brothers Theater.

"It was a great experience to listen to speakers about the entertainment marketing business and then see it action a few hours later,” Mason Ray said. “DECA trips are always fun and educational."