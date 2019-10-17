If you’re curious about programs at the Boonslick Technical Education Center, you have two opportunities to have them answered.

The BTEC will be hosting an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. Students will be demonstrating what they’ve learned in class and shop, and all of the BTEC instructors will be there to answer questions about classes and credit, BTEC Director Carri Risner said.

Before the open house, there will be a dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. for students and parents to hear and ask questions about the Home Works! Initiative. Home Works! Is a teacher-home visit program meant to strengthen relationships between teachers and parents. BTEC is the only career center in Missouri to participate in the program. Risner said their model will provide support, guidance and resources to students who haven’t figured out their post-graduation plans yet.