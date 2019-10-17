Bob Bosma, 72, of Boonville was arrested by the Cooper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday on a charge of child molestation.

Bosma is being held in the Cooper County jail on a $75,000 bond after a grand jury indicted him on a charge of first-degree child molestation Friday, Oct. 11. State law defines first-degree child molestation as an “aggravated sexual offense” against someone who is under 14 years old.

The offense is a class A felony, which carries a possible sentence of 10 years to life in prison. The statute for first-degree child molestation states that if the victim is under 12 years old, a convicted offender is not eligible for probation, parole or conditional release.

KWRT suspended Bosma, who worked as the station’s news director. An email from the station’s owners, Matt and Robin Billings, stated that Bosma would be suspended until further notice, or until the charges “have been adjudicated in a court of law.” The email stated the station would have no further comment on the matter.

A warrant for Bosma’s arrest was issued on Friday after the grand jury indictment, but did not appear on online court records before Thursday afternoon.