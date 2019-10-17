The section of the Boone County Bicentennial mural depicting the history and culture of the western sections of the county will be painted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Friends of Rocheport Chili/Ham & Bean Dinner.

Based on public input, artist Stacy Self has designed a mural in the shape of the geographic boundaries of Boone County that is divided into sections that will be assembled when complete. The public is invited to join the project by helping paint the portion for their area of the county.

The mural will be at the Rocheport fire station on Central Street.

During 2020, the county’s bicentennial year, the mural will be displayed at the Boone County History & Culture Center. When the bicentennial is over, the mural will be disassembled and each piece displayed in a prominent location in the area of the county it depicts.