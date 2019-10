Grady Baker and Hayden Alley were selected into the Missouri All State Choir on Saturday, the highest honor high school choral students can receive.

Baker is one of six tenors selected out of 31 who auditioned. Hayden is the first alternate in the bass section, and one of six bass singers selected out of 42 who auditioned, according to choir director Warner Bailey.

The Missouri All State Choir will perform at the Missouri Music Educators Association convention in January.