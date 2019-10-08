The field of Republican candidates in the 48th Missouri House District narrowed to one with the withdrawal of Jason Davidson.

Davidson, of New Franklin, stated in a news release that he was withdrawing but did not endorse the other active candidate, Cooper County Presiding Commissioner Don Baragary.

Baragary announced his plans last month and Davidson’s campaign didn’t meet its fundraising goals for the quarter that ended Sept. 30.

He believed he had a limited path to victory in this election, the release stated. Davidson thanked his donors and volunteers for their help and support.

“I have decided to no longer campaign for Missouri House District 48,” Davidson said in the release. “For those who helped and support my campaign to try to change things for the better in this state, thank you.”

Davidson could not be reached for additional comment. Davidson established his campaign committee July 15. His first fundraising report to the Missouri Ethics Commission will be due Oct. 15, or when he dissolves it, whichever is sooner.

The 48th District includes most of Cooper and Howard counties, including Boonville and Fayette, and mainly rural portions Randolph, Chariton, Saline and Pettis counties.

Incumbent state Rep. Dave Muntzel, R-Boonville, must leave office after 2020 due to term limits. No Democrat has announced plans to run.

Filing for the August primary election opens Feb. 25, and the last day to file is March 31.

bcrowley@gatehousemedia.com