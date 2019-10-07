KINGSTON — A Missouri man has pleaded not guilty to tampering with a vehicle rented by two missing Wisconsin brothers.

KSHB-41 reports that Garland Nelson pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Monday.

Missouri prosecutors allege Nelson abandoned a rental truck used by Justin and Nick Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin. The brothers were visiting the Nelson farm in Braymer, Missouri.

The brothers were reported missing July 21 and are presumed dead. Human remains found on the Nelson farm have not yet been identified.

Nelson also faces charges in Kansas of endangering the food supply. Prosecutors there say Nelson didn't have proper health papers in May when he took 35 calves from his family's farm in Missouri to a farm in Fort Scott, Kansas.