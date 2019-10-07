Charges have been filed against a man witnesses told police was a significant methamphetamine dealer, according to court documents.

Timothy Michael Hyde, 46, is charged with second-degree drug trafficking, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled for arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Monday with Associate Circuit Judge Tracy Gonzales presiding.

Charging documents in the case said that throughout August and September, multiple people identified Hyde as a meth dealer. Police began observing him, and during a traffic stop on Friday they located nearly 200 grams of meth, a small amount of marijuana and several firearms in his vehicle. An additional 49 grams of meth was later discovered in his storage locker.