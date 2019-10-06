A Moberly man was killed Saturday when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle attempting to cross Business Loop 70, the Columbia Police Department reported in a news release.

Tracy L. Page, 48, was riding a 2010 Harley-Davidson west on Business Loop 70 when he struck a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Michael A. Bousquet, 44, of Columbia. Bousqet was crossing Business Loop 70 at Seventh Street, when Page hit him on the passenger side of his vehicle.

Bousqet was thrown from his motorcycle and taken to University of Missouri Hospital for treatment. He died at the hospital, the release stated.

The investigation of the accident is ongoing, the release stated.