MARSHALL — Authorities are looking for a person of interest after one person was killed and three others were wounded in two related shootings in central Missouri.

Police said in a Facebook post that the shootings happened Thursday in Marshall. Police named Terrelle Palmer, 41, of Marshall, as a person of interest in the shooting. He had not been arrested as of Friday morning, according to the post.

The post says three people were hit in the first shooting, which was reported around 11:10 a.m. at a home on South Olson Avenue. Two of the victims were flown from the scene and the third was transported to a hospital in an ambulance.

Police say the second shooting was reported about an hour later at a home on West Vest Street. That victim walked into a hospital for treatment.

Police said Calvin Bosley, 52, of Marshall, was killed in the first shooting.