City employees filed Wednesday into City Hall afternoon to wish City Administrator Irl Tessendorf well in his retirement.

Wednesday was Tessendorf’s last day working for Boonville, and his long-time assistant Kate Fjell will take his position. He said the city administration is in good hands with Fjell. The two have worked together for years, and worked even more closely in recent years as they could see a transition coming, Tessendorf said.

“I think the community is probably ready for some fresh ideas, and so, she, along with the elected officials, will hopefully address some of the things that I didn’t figure out,” he said.

Well-wishers celebrated with cake, which read “The legend has retired,” and featured sticky notes with chores he can do in retirement, like water the lawn, walk the dog, drink some wine, and drink some beer.

Tessendorf is proud that the city has put together a strong financial foundation and built important facilities and infrastructure, he said. The city has been able to leverage casino funds that come largely from out-of-town visitors into capital projects. While casino revenues have declined in recent years, they have made a huge difference in the community, he said.

“We did a good job at building facilities, like the police station, fire station, that are necessary for a community to provide basic services,” he said.

A lot of people have asked Tessendorf what he plans to do in retirement.

“Frankly, at this point, I don’t have a lot of things,” he said. “I’m just gonna sit back a while and evaluate things and not have to worry about what the next phone call is going to be when the next calamity occurs.”

He may not miss the phone calls and calamities, but Tessendorf said he will miss working with Public Works, which has always been one of his favorite things, he said.

“I’ve worked with the street department, wastewater collection and water distillation, and those are always fun things to do,” he said.

More than that, he will miss the people of Boonville, especially those he’s worked with at city hall, he said.

“You interact with them daily, if not hourly, and so you get pretty close with the people who are here,” he said.

