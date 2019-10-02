A Sedalia man was airlifted to a Columbia hospital to treat serious injuries after he struck a utility pole and was thrown from his truck near Syracuse last Friday.

Zachary Smasal, 31, was driving north on Highway 5, just north of Route PP, around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, when he veered off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole, causing his truck to overturn and ejecting him, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Smasal was airlifted to Columbia to treat his serious injuries, according to the report.