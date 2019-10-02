I’ve been meaning to try Country Meat Shop’s bacon since the Moberly Monitor-Index ran a story in March about it winning a gold medal at an international competition in Frankfurt, Germany. I was only further tempted when the shop won six national awards at the American Cured Meat Championships at the end of July in Mobile, Alabama.

As luck would have it, right as I was about to take the trip to pick up a pound of Moberly’s finest bacon, my mother harvested a big batch of jalapenos from her garden in Audrain County. I would hate to waste the opportunity to combine the world-class perfection of Mark Reynolds’ bacon with the downhome fresh garden produce. There was only one thing to do, make jalapeno poppers. What’s not to love — they are crunchy, yet creamy, bringing together a trifecta of savory, spicy and sweet in one mouthful. Just don’t forget to remove the toothpicks first.

I decided to try to replicate my mom’s recipe, since I ate about 20 of them last time she made them. It’s a simple recipe, but the process can be fraught for the uncareful.

Of course, I had to fry up a few strips of bacon in the pan to taste the champion bacon on its own, and it does not disappoint. Every strip was cut well and sizzled evenly in the pan. The flavor was the perfect combination of meaty and fatty, and every piece was just chewy enough.

Now onto the poppers. This recipe should provide enough filling for at least a dozen poppers. You’ll want to pick jalapenos that are at least three inches long so there’s space on the inside for cheese and the outside for bacon. I stuck to a ratio of one piece of bacon per jalapeno, but who am I to tell you not to add another slice. Thick cut bacon may not cook evenly with the peppers, so I’d stick to the standard cut.

Other than the bacon and veggies, you’ll need a block of cream cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, garlic and onion salts, pepper and table salt, as well as oil or cooking spray.

The first step is also the riskiest. Hollowing out the jalapenos creates space to add all the cream cheese. Some people choose to cut the pepper in half, but I prefer to keep the body intact and hollow it out with a small kitchen knife. You can get most of the inner contents out by cutting off the stem, then insert the knife vertically and twist to break up the veins (aka pith) before dumping them out with the seeds. Be careful not to twist too hard or you may tear the flesh. The fewer seeds and veins that remain in the body, the easier it will be to eat. Leave a few seeds at the bottom of a jalapeno, and you’ll taste the extra heat later.

If you really aren’t in the mood to swallow fire, you can also cut off the tips of the peppers. They tend to have a little extra kick.

I highly recommend wearing gloves throughout this process, and be sure to keep your hands away from your eyes and other sensitive areas. Nothing takes the pep out of your cooking experience like the sensation of being mildly pepper sprayed.

After you’ve removed the innards, you can soak the flesh for at least 30 minutes to remove some of the spicy oils, but hot food fanatics may choose to forgo this step.

Now for the messy part. You may want to grab an extra pair of gloves. Soften an 8-ounce block of cream cheese and stir in about a cup of shredded cheddar cheese. Then add a ½ teaspoon of garlic and pepper salts, respectively, as well as about the same amount of pepper and table salt. Stir it around and get to stuffing. I haven’t found a tidy way to pull this off, but it’ll be worth the mess. Pack as much of the cheesing stuffing into the peppers as possible. Spoon in a bit at a time and gently pack it down so the air can escape from the bottom without any little cream cheese explosions. While you’re at this step, might as well preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit if you haven’t already.

Now it’s time for our pierre resistance, the bacon. I recommend tightly wrapping a strip of bacon around the the jalapeno first, then poking the combination through with a toothpick. Just be careful, because I grabbed a few of them too tightly and had a couple peppers slip out of the greasy bacon and fly across the counter before I could anchor the toothpick.

Place the poppers evenly across a well-oiled cooking pan and place in the oven for about 25 minutes, depending on how crispy you like your bacon. I found that 25 minutes was just enough time for a subtle crunch that retained the delicious fatty flavors.

When your done, your peppers retain their shape but be a little wrinkled as they softened in the heat and bacon grease.

Obviously be sure to let cool for five minutes or so, because that molten cheese will not provide the kind of burn your looking for.

Upon first bite, the bacon exterior will instantly greet your tastebuds, followed by the fresh taste of the jalapeno as you bite down. Then the spice hits as the pepper’s oil spills into your mouth.

The first few poppers I enjoyed with just a little mild heat on the tip and sides of my tongue. The cream cheese becomes a vehicle for the bacon and spice flavors to blend in your mouth as you chew and helps it all go down smooth.

The heat may start mildly, but it gets more intense with every bite. I ate a few in a row and felt a little sweat start to pool on my forehead, but I must’ve left a few seeds at the bottom of the fourth, because it sent me dancing through my house to find a glass of milk. By then, even my ears were sweating, and it took about ten minutes to wear off.

By the end of my meal, I felt satisfied and refreshed, though I’d spent the past couple hours cooking, sweating and dancing. Give it a try and see how you feel.

