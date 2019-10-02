Three more mid-Missouri counties are eligible for federal aid to repair infrastructure damaged by Missouri River flooding earlier this year, Gov. Mike Parson’s office announced Monday.

Cooper, Howard and Boone counties were all approved for public assistance, which will reimburse them for part of the costs of repairing damage to infrastructure like roads and bridges. They were three of the 14 counties that FEMA recently approved for public assistance. A total of 82 counties and St. Louis have now been approved for assistance, the most in the state since the 1993 flood, according to the governor’s office.

Howard County had the highest estimated damages of any county in the state at $5.5 million. Jackson County, with an estimated $4.9 million in damage, was the only other county with more than $2 million. Cooper County had $74,172 in estimated damage and Boone had $1.57 million, according to a FEMA report to the state.

Cooper, Howard and Boone were not included when FEMA approved public assistance for 68 Missouri counties on July 29, but were added after further damage assessments. Counties had to have $3.78 of infrastructure damage for every person living in the county to be approved, and the mid-Missouri counties each exceeded that threshold.

Rain and heavy snow melt in the upper Midwest caused the Missouri River to surge at the end of May, punching holes in levees in Howard County, and washing out miles of farmland in the river bottoms from Petersburg to Rocheport. Bottomland and part of Wooldridge were flooded in Cooper County, as was land in the Hartsburg bottoms in Boone County.

After a declaration, FEMA reimburses state and local governments for 75 percent of their repair costs, with the state paying 10 percent and local governments paying 15 percent. That ratio would still leave Howard County with a bill of about $830,000.

Howard County Presiding Commissioner Jeremiah Johnmeyer said he knew the county had been approved for assistance, but hadn’t seen all the details and numbers yet. Howard County crews are already at work fixing roads and bridges damaged by the flood, and he believes FEMA will count the cost of using their equipment as an in-kind contribution to the cost of the repairs, Johnmeyer said.

“I’m glad we finally got our declaration,” he said.

Damages were widespread in Howard County. Glasgow’s sewer lagoons were submerged, and a bridge to Stump Island Park will have to be replaced after a support beam was knocked loose. Roads and bridges were damaged throughout the river bottoms in Howard County, including a 300-foot section that washed out of County Road 306 near Lisbon.

Cooper and Howard counties will not be approved for individual assistance, which gives people federal aid for housing, repairs and replacing damaged property. The state appealed to have them and other counties included, but FEMA denied the appeal, said State Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Caty Eisterhold. The agency determines individual assistance by the number of uninsured homes that were damaged or destroyed in the county.

