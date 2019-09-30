The Lake Sun is proud to announce a number of awards received in the Better Newspaper 2019 content.

The Lake Sun is proud to announce a number of awards received in the Better Newspaper 2019 content. These awards were received by two reporters, Mitch Prentice and Michael Losch. The awards received are as follows:

- Best Feature Photograph Mitch Prentice Light Up the Night at the Bagnell Dam First Place

- Best Sports Feature Photograph Michael Losch Celebrating a win at state First Place

- Best Sports Feature Story Michael Losch Raising the expectations at Eldon Second Place

- Best Sports News Story or Package Michael Losch Eldon's Gulshen enshrined in Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Second Place

- Best Sports Photograph Mitch Prentice Camdenton Mid-Air Interception Second Place

- Best Feature Photograph Mitch Prentice Swift Water Rescue Training Third Place

- Best Sports Feature Photograph Michael Losch Winning a district championship Third Place

- Best News Photograph Mitch Prentice Playing at the Hillbilly Fair Third Place

- Best Sports Feature Story Michael Losch The Hillbilly Hammer Third Place

- Best Sports Feature Photograph Michael Losch 3rd place at state Honorable Mention

- Best Sports Feature Story Michael Losch Camdenton grad preps on Lake of the Ozarks for rowing season Honorable Mention