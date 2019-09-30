Bloom Hair Studio, 601 Main St.

Crystal Kinney and Katelyn Sandbothe met about a year ago and quickly became friends.

They were working at another hair studio, but they wanted to have more control over what they did. One day, the friends were talking about opening their own place. Kinney decided to drive downtown to see if there were any spaces that could work for their idea, and she spotted the perfect one, a white building next to First Presbyterian Church on Main Street.

Sandbothe has been cutting hair for 18 years, while Kinney has been working with hair for about two and a half years, they said. Kinney wanted to be a hair stylist coming out of high school, but it wasn’t the right time for her. Eventually, she found her way to cutting hair, and now to owning a studio.

Kinney and Sandbothe said they have a great landlord who helped them get their business quickly set up in the space, which they opened in late August. They’re enjoying being their own bosses, especially having more freedom than they did working for another salon, Kinney said.

The friends do haircuts, coloring, waxing, perms, and extensions. They’re each licensed to do nails, but they are focusing on hair. They are looking to hire a nail technician to work out of the studio, as well as booth renters to work in the two open booths in the studio, they said.

More information about Bloom Hair Studio is available on their Facebook page, where they also accept appointments.

Gold Standard Barber, 505 E. Morgan St.

Parrish Drake started working as a barber in Houston, Missouri, along with his dad and two brothers in 1990.

He took a hiatus from cutting hair, and started a job at the Isle of Capri Casino-Boonville. The stability of a job at the boat with benefits and a regular paycheck looked good to him after years working as a barber.

“If you’re not standing behind the chair, you’re not making any money,” Drake said.

He didn’t initially plan on getting back into cutting hair, but as time went on, he wanted to be doing his own thing, he said. Drake opened Gold Standard Barber earlier this year in a space on Morgan Street that used to hold Beltz Barbershop. Business has been good so far, and getting better every month, he said.

Drake takes walk-ins for haircuts, no appointments. He’s open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday. He won’t close as long as there are people coming in the door, though, he said.

“You’re in business to get people in the door, so why would you send them away?” he said.

HYPER Glow, 523 E. Morgan St.

Clay Hammond, Jr. started customizing cars, trucks and motorcycles as a hobby, and now he builds custom underglow kits for show cars around the country.

Hammond will be the technician for HYPER Glow, producing his custom kits for the company, owned by Stephanie Perkins. Unlike a lot of underglow kits on the market, Hammond builds each of his to be custom-fit to his client’s ride.

“I got tired of seeing vehicles that looked incomplete,” Hammond said.

Standards kits often don’t run the entire length of the ride, leaving gaps in the underglow. Hammond designs his kits to fit each car perfectly, with no gaps in the lighting, including the wheel well, he said.

“We’re the only ones that build and accommodate for things like that,” he said.

HYPER Glow can do more than underglow. Hammond has built kits for interiors, and even engine wells. He can also do lighting for businesses, he said. He has one of his blue-light kits hanging in his store as a display, which can be seen through the window from Morgan Street.

The store is set to open in mid-October, and they plan to eventually sell more accessories and apparel, he said. Until then, Hammond is available to take orders, and has more information on the company’s Facebook page.

