A Columbia man is charged with assault after two people were injured in a disturbance Saturday night at House of Chow.

Dengcheng "David" Chen, 29, is charged with first- and second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action, according to a news release by the Columbia Police Department.

Columbia police were dispatched to the Broadway restaurant at approximately 9:15 p.m. in response to a "disturbance with a knife," police said. Upon arrival, officers found three people: two victims and a suspect.

One of the victims had life-threatening injuries, police said. The other victim and the suspect had non-life-threatening injuries. The victims and suspect were transported to a local emergency room for care, police said.

Chen was taken into custody upon his release from the hospital. Police request that anyone with information about the incident contact the department at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.