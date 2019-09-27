A Sugar Creek man who caused a collision with an Independence police officer on his motorcycle Thursday morning has been charged with DWI.

The accident happened about 7:50 a.m. The injured officer suffered a hip injury and several areas of road rash and was taken to the hospital.

According to court documents, Devan Hindt, 27, failed to yield after a stop sign at Swope Drive and pulled out in front of two motorcycle officers who were eastbound on Truman Road. The two officers were in the left lane and had started to pass a turning school bus when they noticed Hindt pulling out in front.

One officer was able to brake, while the second officer had to lay down his motorcycle.

Police who responded to the scene smelled a strong odor of alcohol and said Hindt had bloodshot eyes. According to court documents, he also showed signs of impairment on field sobriety tests and blew a 0.108 BAC in the field breathalyzer test and a 0.104 BAC in detention.

Hindt, who was not injured, told police he had not been drinking and was not under the influence.

Jackson County prosecutors requested a $30,000 bond.