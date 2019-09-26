Robert G. “Bob” Everson, 81, of Cedar Rapids, IA, passed away Thursday Sept. 5, 2019, at Mercy Hallmar in Cedar Rapids, following an extended illness.

Robert G. “Bob” Everson, 81, of Cedar Rapids, IA, passed away Thursday Sept. 5, 2019, at Mercy Hallmar in Cedar Rapids, following an extended illness. His wishes were to be cremated without a funeral service or visitation. Bob was born June 25, 1938, in Devils Lake, ND, the son of Alfred Everson and Ruth Everson. Bob was united in marriage to Darlene Shaffer. They had one son, Alan. Bob enjoyed working with leather and his work at Quaker Oats in Cedar Rapids where he retired after over 40 years of service. He is survived by; his wife, Darlene of Cedar Rapids; son, Alan (Stephanie) of Von Ormy, TX; sisters, Norine Myhre of Shelton, CT and Constance J. Schall of Mesa, AZ; granddaughter, Linda Everson; and three great-grandchildren all of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by; his parents, Alfred and Ruth; and siblings, Marvin Everson, Joe Everson, Gladys Butler, Darlene Christofferson, Shirley Sperley, and LaVonne Tabor. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.Teahens.com.