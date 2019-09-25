A Fort Worth-based advertising company has claimed affiliation with the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce as it calls Boonville businesses to sell advertising on a magnet, but the chamber says it isn’t working with the company.

Lux Advertising sells “community guide magnets,” which display important community phone numbers, like the police department and animal control. The company has posted examples of the magnets it made for cities in Texas, Georgia and Pennsylvania on its website, and all feature an advertisement from a local business at the bottom.

The company had been calling businesses in Boonville, claiming to be working with the chamber, which gave the company contact information for all its members. Neither is true, according to Chamber Associate Karen Esser.

The chamber will always send an email to members if someone is going to call on the chamber’s behalf, Esser wrote Wednesday in an alert to members.

Esser said she left a message with the company, saying the chamber had no knowledge of a working relationship. A marketing company made free magnets for the chamber in the past that weren’t widely distributed, she said.

Esser’s main objection is that the salespeople said the chamber gave Lux its members’ names and contact information. The chamber only releases that information to other members if they want to send a direct mailing to other businesses using the chamber’s bulk mailing permit, Esser said.

“In those instances, the user would receive a set of address labels,” she said. “Contact information would not be part of the shared information.”

Esser said she thinks it’s just a tactic the salespeople were using to gain the trust of local residents. She heard from one member who said Lux claimed association with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.

A customer service representative for Lux told the Daily News on Wednesday that the owner of the company would be available that afternoon for an interview, but the company did not return subsequent calls and messages.

