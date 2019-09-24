The Greene County Sheriff's Office through Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Advisory for James David Sutton, who was last seen Tuesday in Mexico. The advisory was canceled after Sutton returned home to Springfield.

Sutton has a previous traumatic brain injury and was believed to be suffering from early onset dementia. He was driving a white 2007 Toyota Corolla.

Sutton left his home in Springfield on Monday to obtain a part for a vehicle. He was contacted by Mexico Department of Public Safety at 1 a.m. Tuesday. Sutton was reportedly unable to answer an officer's questions and was given directions back to Springfield.