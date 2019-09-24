Community businesses, organizations joined Child Care Partnership at Douglass Community Services to make raised garden beds

HANNIBAL — The Douglass Community Services Child Care Partnership has a budding program with nine child care providers and day cares throughout the area, which will help educate young children about food and taking care of their own garden.

Kayla Grier, education administrator with the partnership, said the gardening project was part of the United Way's Day of Caring on Thursday, Sept. 19 — bringing together community donors like Lowes, Ace Hardware and FACT, and volunteers Vanessa Crowe, from the Master Gardeners, and employees from Northeast Power and Watlow. The volunteers made raised flower beds to help the children in nine partnering child care centers and day care facilities learn more about food, gardening and socialization.

“Overall, this is such a wonderful program,” Grier said. “The children are in a home-like setting. It's pretty wonderful for them.”

She said the group is looking to expand, and they currently cover ** counties, with nine partner agencies — including one in Hannibal, Macon and Moberly. She said children, parents and teachers benefit from caring for the garden's plants, including receiving social benefits, learning where their food comes from and engaging in the sensory activity of “messy play.”

“It's really beautiful to see their little lightbulbs go off,” Grier said.

During Thursday's blitz at the Douglass Community Services warehouse, volunteers worked in teams and completed the 28 ½ inch tall raised garden beds in stages. They broke apart wooden pallets for the required lumber and used drills to screw the beds together and ready for budding gardeners to grow produce and learn about food and the benefits of working as a team.

“I don't want to leave anybody out where credit is due, because these volunteers jumped right in, they didn't complain about a thing, they just did what they had to do and really enjoyed themselves while doing it,” Grier said.

Douglass Community Services a United Way recipient, and the 2019-2020 GIVE HOPE Campaign helped make the project a reality. Grier said she is eager to reach out to more partner organizations in the area and help the project grow.

“I can't wait to see the stages of this project coming to life,” Grier said.

