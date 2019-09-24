One of the biggest local outpourings of help takes place this week to support the Community Services League.

It’s Community Unity Week, and all schools in the Blue Springs School District will collect food items and cash donations that will be tallied at the end of the week and made public at the Cat Clash – the annual Blue Springs-Blue Springs South High School football game. It’s Friday night at Blue Springs South.

It might be tough for the schools to top last year’s record-breaking mark as 57,142 non-perishable food items were donated to the Blue Springs office of the Community Services League, along with a check for $4,200.

That’s 10,000 more food items than have been donated in any previous year.

“I simply can’t say thank you enough to all of our schools in Blue Springs and our community,” said Melody Chrisman, CSL Blue Springs site manager. “Community Unity Week is always something special. I wish I could give everyone in Blue Springs a big hug for helping.”

Susan Bubalo is the student senate adviser at South and Danielle Knoll is her counterpart at Blue Springs and they can’t wait to see what type of generosity is produced throughout the school district this week.

“It’s my favorite week of the year,” Knoll said. “It kind of takes the competition to a level where it benefits our community. Everyone is excited about the football game Friday, but we’re excited to see how many food items we can collect and donate to the Community Service League.”

The CSL office, at 200 S.W. Tenth St., will be a beehive of activity Friday as students from Blue Springs drop off their collected items. Blue Springs South will make a trip to the CSL offices on Monday.

“This is such a sense of caring and compassion in our building, and it started long before I got involved in Community Unity Week and student senate,” Bubalo said. “It’s fun to see our kids compete to see who can turn in the most food items, but it’s even more special to see how much they care and how much this week means to them.”

South student senate treasurer Addie Meyer takes pride in the amount of food that has been collected in the school district, along with the total collected at South.

“This is a week where a student can collect food items, and they might help a student in one of their classrooms or a family who has children in our district,” Meyer said. “It’s competitive between the schools, but everyone wins who needs help, who needs food, who needs to know that someone really cares about them.”