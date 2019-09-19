Columbia Police investigated a shooting Wednesday afternoon in northeast Columbia that left one person dead.

The death marks at least the eighth firearms-related homicide so far this year in Columbia.

A call came in shortly after 4 p.m. about shots fired at an apartment in the 3400 block of James Dale Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was treated at the scene for abrasions to his face.

No other details were immediately available. Police are continuing to investigate.