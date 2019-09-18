The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is offering flu shots to all county residents aged 6 months and older on a walk-in basis with a sliding scale based on ability to pay.

The fee will be $25 for self-pay patients without other insurance and no cost for children aged 6 months to 18 years old. The department can bill various insurance providers, including and the clinic accepts cash, credit and debit cards and checks.

The department advises anyone with a severe egg allergy to consult their physician before taking the vaccine.

School-based clinics will begin late this month at participating public and private schools. Parents can contact their school’s nurse to determine if the clinic will be held at their child’s location.