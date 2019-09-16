KANSAS CITY — Authorities have arrested three people in the carjacking of a vehicle with a 5-year-old child inside.

Police say the car's owner was paying for gas around 3 p.m. Saturday at a Walmart in Kansas City when an unknown man jumped inside the car and sped off, striking two other vehicles in the process. The owner was unable to stop the fleeing driver.

Police say the child was found unharmed a short time later, but the carjacker was gone.

Several hours later, police spotted the stolen vehicle and chased it until it broke down. That's when the three suspects were taken into custody. Police say the investigation is ongoing.