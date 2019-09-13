A California man was arrested Thursday after troopers allegedly found 20 pounds of meth in his car during an Interstate 70 traffic stop in Cooper County.

Johnny Thompson, 45, of La Puente, California, is held in the Cooper County jail on suspicion of first-degree drug trafficking, a class A felony that carries a sentence of 10 years to life in prison if convicted. He had not been formally charged on Friday morning.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers stopped Thompson for driving for too long in the right lane on I-70 in Cooper County around 9:35 p.m. on Thursday, according to Troop F Sgt. Scott White. The trooper noticed “indicators” of criminal activity that made him suspicious enough to call the patrol dog, Rony. White couldn’t say what the specific indicators were.

Rony signaled that drugs were in the trunk of the sedan Thompson was driving, White said. Troopers found 20 pounds of methamphetamine when they searched the trunk, he said.

“Rony is a very well-trained and well-behaved dog, and we’re glad to have him with us,” White said.